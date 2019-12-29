Weather Story

Colder today for the state behind yesterday’s cold front. Highs will be in the teens for most areas, except for the Big Horn Basin and Johnson County, which will reach the 20s this afternoon. These cold temperatures will continue into the day Monday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around -3. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. West southwest wind around 11 mph.

New Year’s Day

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Friday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Friday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.