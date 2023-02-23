Mostly Sunny With a High Near 18

Weather Story

Wind Chill Advisories continue this morning for the lower elevations of western Wyoming, for wind chill readings of -35 to -25 degrees. Temperatures will not recover much today, with highs struggling to reach the single digits above zero. Overnight lows tonight again fall to -20 to -10 for most areas.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Isolated snow showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -25. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Tuesday

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

