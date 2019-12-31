Weather Story

Cold and dry again today for the Cowboy State. Highs will be in the teens for most areas, except for the Big Horn Basin and Johnson County. Strong winds this afternoon from Rock Springs to Casper. Strong winds will occur tonight in the Cody Foothills. Snow will also begin in the northwest late tonight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

New Year’s Day

Snow likely, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mp

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.