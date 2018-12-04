Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog this morning. The northwest may see isolated snow showers this morning, with little accumulation. There will be clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay on the cold side through the work week. Early Wednesday will see snow moving into the south.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Wednesday A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light and variable wind. Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.