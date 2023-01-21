Weather Story

Other than a few flurries; expect dry weather today. Areas of fog will be around the central basins this morning. An approaching weather system will bring the chance of light snow to much of the area from Sunday through Monday morning.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming north northeast 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Blustery, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 19. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.