Weather Story

Snow continues for northern and central Wyoming, with the Bighorn Mountains favored for several more inches of snow today. Cool temperatures continue today. The next winter storm will impact the area beginning Friday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday

Patchy blowing snow after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Breezy.

Monday

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 12.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 12.