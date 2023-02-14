Weather Story

Winter weather is back again. A winter storm system will bring widespread snow, blowing snow, and travel impacts to the region Monday night through Wednesday morning.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. Blustery, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -20. Blustery, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -11. Wind chill values as low as -20. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 19. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -5. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. South wind around 7 mph becoming east in the morning.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Monday

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy.