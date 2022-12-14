Weather Story

Occasional light snow with some blowing snow will continue today across Johnson and Natrona counties. Flurries will occur over the far west. Otherwise, dry and cold. Windy northwest surface flow in the Upper Green River Basin and northern Johnson County.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 12. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -4. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -5.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 17

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25.