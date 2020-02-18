Mostly Sunny with a High Near 22

Weather Story
Today
Sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 1. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 19. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 4. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.
Monday
A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.
