Mostly Sunny with a High Near 22

Today

Sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 1. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 19. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 4. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Monday

A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.