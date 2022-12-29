Weather Story

Cooler temperatures the next couple days, with light snow continuing across the western mountains.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 13. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of snow after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday

Snow likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night

Snow likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New Year’s Day

Snow. High near 36. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night

Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 17.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 18.