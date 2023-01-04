Mostly Sunny With a High Near 24

Weather Story

Below average temperatures with partly cloudy skies today for most of the area. Light snow showers continue in western mountains through this afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 8. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursdsay Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

