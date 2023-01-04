Weather Story

Below average temperatures with partly cloudy skies today for most of the area. Light snow showers continue in western mountains through this afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 8. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursdsay Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.