Weather Story
Below average temperatures with partly cloudy skies today for most of the area. Light snow showers continue in western mountains through this afternoon.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 8. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursdsay Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 25.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
