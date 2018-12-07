Another cold day across the Cowboy State. Clouds may persist across southern and western Wyoming through the morning. Otherwise, mostly clear and dry conditions.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Wednesday
A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery.
