Another cold day across the Cowboy State. Clouds may persist across southern and western Wyoming through the morning. Otherwise, mostly clear and dry conditions.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 10 mph. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wednesday A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Wednesday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery.