Weather Story

Measurable snowfall is likely for much of Wyoming by the middle of next week. Significant snowfall is expected across the western WY mountains with this event. Several feet of snowfall is possible in the Tetons and southwestern Yellowstone. Much below normal temperatures will follow for the later half of the week. Exact snowfall amounts have yet to be resolved in the model guidance, especially when it comes to snowfall east of the Continental Divide. We will continue to provide additional information as confidence levels increase through the weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Patchy blowing snow after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Wednesday

Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Windy.

Wednesday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -9. Blustery.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 17.