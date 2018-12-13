Some lingering snow showers are possible across the Yellowstone area today, but otherwise expect a dry Thursday. Cloud cover will slowly increase today, but skies should become mostly clear by Friday morning. Over the next few days, expect temperatures to warm and for winds to be breezy to gusty across prone areas.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Patchy blowing snow between noon and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 11.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
