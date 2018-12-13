Some lingering snow showers are possible across the Yellowstone area today, but otherwise expect a dry Thursday. Cloud cover will slowly increase today, but skies should become mostly clear by Friday morning. Over the next few days, expect temperatures to warm and for winds to be breezy to gusty across prone areas.

Detailed Forecast

Today Patchy blowing snow between noon and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind. Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.