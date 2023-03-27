Weather Story

Scattered light snow showers continue mainly east of the Divide through this afternoon. High temperatures only reach into the 20s and 30s, which is nearly 20 degrees below normal for late Marc

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.