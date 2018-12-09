Mostly sunny and dry, with gusty winds east. Expect similar conditions across the state on Monday before the next chance of snow moves in to the west late Monday night.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 26. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Blustery.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Friday Sunny, with a high near 27. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.