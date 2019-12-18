Weather Story

Remaining cold in the valleys and basins today. Milder in Natrona, Johnson and portions of Johnson County. Windy at times in Natrona County. Some snow will likely return to the west Thursday afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind around 9 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. South wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.