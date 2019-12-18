Weather Story
Remaining cold in the valleys and basins today. Milder in Natrona, Johnson and portions of Johnson County. Windy at times in Natrona County. Some snow will likely return to the west Thursday afternoon.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind around 9 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28. South wind around 6 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW