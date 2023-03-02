Weather Story

Temperatures will remain below normal across much of the forecast area today & tonight. Conditions will be dry today, with gusty winds across the south and Natrona/Johnson counties. Snow returns to western portions tonight, with moderate/heavy snow possible over the Tetons late tonight/Friday morning.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.