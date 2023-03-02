Weather Story
Temperatures will remain below normal across much of the forecast area today & tonight. Conditions will be dry today, with gusty winds across the south and Natrona/Johnson counties. Snow returns to western portions tonight, with moderate/heavy snow possible over the Tetons late tonight/Friday morning.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 24.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW