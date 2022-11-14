Mostly Sunny With a High Near 27

Weather Story

Another chilly day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will spread snow showers into northern Wyoming this afternoon. Any accumulation should remain light. There will be a better chance of snow showers Monday afternoon and night.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Cold today with snow showers moving in from the north and spreading mainly across areas east of the Divide. Clearing a bit on Tuesday, with an Arctic Front moving into the state Wednesday evening bringing more widespread snow and very cold temperatures.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind around 13 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 9 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 4.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.