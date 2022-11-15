Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 26

Weather Story

Snow showers ending early this morning for a mostly sunny, but chilly day. There could be some isolated showers across the far north tonight. The Arctic Front will move in Wednesday evening bringing more widespread snow and leaving very cold temperatures in its wake.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 26. West wind 5 to 14 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. North wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 20. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 4.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.