Weather Story
Snow and wind will create travel impacts across much of the region through tonight. Snow and wind diminish Thursday morning.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Windy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 28. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. South southeast wind around 7 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW