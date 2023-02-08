Weather Story

Snow and wind will create travel impacts across much of the region through tonight. Snow and wind diminish Thursday morning.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Windy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 28. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.