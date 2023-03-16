Weather Story
Snow showers in the southern Wind River Mountains and in Johnson/Natrona Counties will come to an end through the day today. Elsewhere, dry conditions. Cooler temperatures today as a result of the cold front from Wednesday. Dry and cool weather continues through the weekend.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 7. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 3. East wind around 6 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 26. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. East southeast wind around 7 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Tuesday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Wednesday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.
