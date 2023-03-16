Weather Story

Snow showers in the southern Wind River Mountains and in Johnson/Natrona Counties will come to an end through the day today. Elsewhere, dry conditions. Cooler temperatures today as a result of the cold front from Wednesday. Dry and cool weather continues through the weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 7. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 3. East wind around 6 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 26. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. East southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.