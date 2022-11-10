Weather Story

A rather cold day today with scattered snow showers. Showers will become less numerous through the day and end tonight. Friday into the weekend looks mainly dry and cold before the next chance of snow moves in for Sunday night and early next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Veteran’s Day

Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 4.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 27.