Weather Story
Slightly warmer, with strong wind in the Cody Foothills and Natrona County, especially along Outer Drive in Casper. Some lingering snow is likely in the northwest today.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. East wind 3 to 5 mph.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. South southeast wind around 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. South wind around 6 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Christmas Day
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
