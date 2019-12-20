Weather Story

Slightly warmer, with strong wind in the Cody Foothills and Natrona County, especially along Outer Drive in Casper. Some lingering snow is likely in the northwest today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. South wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Christmas Day

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 23.