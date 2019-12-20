Mostly Sunny with a High Near 28

Weather Story

Slightly warmer, with strong wind in the Cody Foothills and Natrona County, especially along Outer Drive in Casper. Some lingering snow is likely in the northwest today.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. South wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Christmas Day

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

