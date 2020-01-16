Weather Story

Mostly sunny today and breezy. Snow moves in tonight through Friday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from 2 am until 5 pm. Chance of some flurries east of the Divide on Friday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Snow, mainly before 1pm. High near 27. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 27. West wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.