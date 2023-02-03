Weather Story
A mainly dry today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Windy conditions will be found from Jeffrey City through Casper and in the Cody Foothills. Some light snow will return to the west tonight, with a more substantial snow for later Sunday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW