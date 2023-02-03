Weather Story

A mainly dry today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Windy conditions will be found from Jeffrey City through Casper and in the Cody Foothills. Some light snow will return to the west tonight, with a more substantial snow for later Sunday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight

Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.