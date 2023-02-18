Weather Story

Snow begins across the west this weekend, but most widespread impacts will occur Monday through Wednesday. Several feet of snow expected across the western mountains, with significant snowfall also possible east of the Continental Divide. Stay Tuned for additional details.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Patchy blowing snow after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Snow, mainly before 4am. Patchy blowing snow after 4am. Steady temperature around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday

Patchy blowing snow after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy, with a west wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west southwest wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night

Snow likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday

Snow. High near 21. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -10. Blustery.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Friday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy.