Weather Story

Light snow persists in western mountains, otherwise up to an inch of snow is possible in southern Sweetwater County Today. It will be dry elsewhere. Windy in the Cody Foothills tonight. Temperatures a bit warmer today. Similar temperatures on Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18.