It will be mostly sunny across the Cowboy State today. Increasing clouds in the south this afternoon with a few snow showers moving in. Breezy winds in the usual prone locations
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind around 7 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 26. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. South wind around 7 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 26. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Monday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Breezy.
Monday Night
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Breezy.
