Weather Story

It will be mostly sunny across the Cowboy State today. Increasing clouds in the south this afternoon with a few snow showers moving in. Breezy winds in the usual prone locations

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind around 7 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. South wind around 7 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Breezy.

Monday Night

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Breezy.