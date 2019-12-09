Weather Story

Temperatures will be cooler today. Expect patchy fog in the upper Green River Basin this morning and breezy winds in the usual places this afternoon. Skies will slowly clear today, except in the north where a weak system will bring light snow to northern WY through tonight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.