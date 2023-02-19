Weather Story

A significant storm is set to impact the area starting early next week. A first wave of snow comes for the west Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Snow increases in the west Sunday night, followed by areas east of the Divide for Tuesday and Wednesday. Heaviest snow for the west expected Tuesday and Tuesday night, with heaviest snow east of the Divide Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Patchy blowing snow before 10am, then patchy blowing snow after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight

Patchy blowing snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Monday

Patchy blowing snow before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Windy, with a south wind 26 to 31 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west southwest wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of snow after 11am, mixing with rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Snow, mainly after 11pm. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 4am. Low around 5. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east northeast 18 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday

Snow. Widespread blowing snow. High near 17. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -10. Blustery.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 19.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Saturday

Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.