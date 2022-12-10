Weather Story

Partly cloudy and breezy today. Snow moves into the west on Sunday, before spreading across the entire region Monday and Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday

Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 30. South wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 12. West northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 21. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 19.