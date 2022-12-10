Weather Story
Partly cloudy and breezy today. Snow moves into the west on Sunday, before spreading across the entire region Monday and Tuesday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday
Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 30. South wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 12. West northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 21. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 20.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 19.
