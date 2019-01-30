Mostly Sunny with a High Near 30

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 12. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.
