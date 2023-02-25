Mostly Sunny With a High Near 31

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 31

Weather Story

Mostly dry and warmer today with a few snow showers across the west this morning. Tomorrow will be much of the same, with winds increasing across the usual areas and snow showers across the west.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday

Cloudy through mid morning, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tusday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

