Weather Story

Mostly dry and warmer today with a few snow showers across the west this morning. Tomorrow will be much of the same, with winds increasing across the usual areas and snow showers across the west.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday

Cloudy through mid morning, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tusday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.