Weather Story
Mostly dry and warmer today with a few snow showers across the west this morning. Tomorrow will be much of the same, with winds increasing across the usual areas and snow showers across the west.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday
Cloudy through mid morning, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tusday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW