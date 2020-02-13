Weather Story

Light snow across northern areas will end this morning, with partly cloudy skies expected this afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Snow likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 23.