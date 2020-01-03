Weather Story

A mix of clouds and sunshine with near normal temperatures for most. Expect more clouds in the west with some light snow. Windy conditions are expected in southern Wyoming. High winds are likely in portions of central and southern Wyoming on Saturday. A period of moderate snow is possible in the western mountains Saturday afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Windy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 19.