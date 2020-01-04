Mostly Sunny with a High Near 32

Weather Story
Many areas will see near to above normal temperatures today. Many locations will be rather windy with high winds likely in portions of Fremont and Natrona Counties. A period of snow will move into the west this afternoon, and could be briefly heavy.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Thursday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 20.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 19.
