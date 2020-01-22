Weather Story

Snow showers over the west and southwest are expected to end by around 9 AM, except for continued light snow over the far northwestern mountains. East of the Divide, isolated to locally scattered snow showers are expected over the Bighorn Basin and N. Johnson County this morning spreading south into S. Johnson and Natrona early this afternoon. Brief and very localized bursts of heavy snow are possible with rapidly changing visibility with roads quickly becoming slick. Windy west and northwest winds are expected across much of the area today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Monday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.