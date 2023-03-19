Weather Story

Temperatures will remain below normal for much of the forecast area, with periods of high clouds today. Light snow will develop over western portions late tonight and continue through Monday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening.

Monday

Scattered snow showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

Scattered snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday

Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. East southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery.