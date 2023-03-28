Weather Story

Scattered light snow showers continue mainly east of the Divide through this afternoon. High temperatures only reach into the 20s and 30s, which is nearly 20 degrees below normal for late March.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.