Weather Story
Partly cloudy and dry through the weekend. Locally strong wind in the Cody Foothills, southeast Fremont County, and Natrona County especially along Outer Drive in Casper.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Light east northeast wind.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Light east wind.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. East southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. South wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South southeast wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Christmas Day
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.
