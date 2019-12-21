Weather Story

Partly cloudy and dry through the weekend. Locally strong wind in the Cody Foothills, southeast Fremont County, and Natrona County especially along Outer Drive in Casper.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Light east northeast wind.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Light east wind.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Christmas Day

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.