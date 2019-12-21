Mostly Sunny with a High Near 34

Weather Story

Partly cloudy and dry through the weekend. Locally strong wind in the Cody Foothills, southeast Fremont County, and Natrona County especially along Outer Drive in Casper.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Light east northeast wind.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Light east wind.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Christmas Day

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

