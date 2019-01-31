Mostly Sunny with a High Near 34

Today, expect mostly sunny and dry conditions. A few clouds will linger in the north, but most of the area will only see some high clouds thanks to the continuing high pressure. A gradual warming trend will continue into the weekend. The next system will bring snow to the west and wind east Saturday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 34. Light south southwest wind.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Snow likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Breezy.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Breezy.
