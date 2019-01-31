Mostly Sunny with a High Near 34

Today, expect mostly sunny and dry conditions. A few clouds will linger in the north, but most of the area will only see some high clouds thanks to the continuing high pressure. A gradual warming trend will continue into the weekend. The next system will bring snow to the west and wind east Saturday.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 34. Light south southwest wind.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Snow likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Breezy.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Breezy.
