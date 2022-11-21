Weather Story
Quiet and seasonal conditions will continue today and tomorrow. A weak system will bring some chances of light snow to the north and the I-25 corridor Wednesday. Warmer and quiet through the rest of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thanksgiving
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
