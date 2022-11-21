Weather Story

Quiet and seasonal conditions will continue today and tomorrow. A weak system will bring some chances of light snow to the north and the I-25 corridor Wednesday. Warmer and quiet through the rest of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thanksgiving

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40.