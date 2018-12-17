The weather today will start off fair to partly cloudy and dry. A weather system will move into the Cowboy State later this afternoon, bringing snow to the western areas. Breezy conditions in some wind prone areas today and tonight.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
