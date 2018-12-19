The cold front will continue across the Cowboy State today with strong to high winds across the region. The snow and blowing snow in the west will taper off in the afternoon for clearing skies. The temperatures tonight will be much colder behind the front. High Wind Warnings are in effect today.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered snow showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Very windy, with a west wind 29 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Monday Night
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Christmas Day
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
