Weather Story

Overcast low clouds in the south this morning, with clearing by the afternoon. Patchy fog possible in the north with clear skies. Slightly warmer today and dry. Next system moves in on Sunday night with snow and breezy winds.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.