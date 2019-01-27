A strong cold front will sweep across the state this afternoon and evening. Areas of light snow, strong winds, and bitter cold wind chill temperatures will follow the front into Monday morning, especially east of the Continental Divide. Blowing snow and strong winds will produce hazardous travel conditions, including along I-25 and I-90.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Patchy blowing snow before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Tonight
Snow showers likely, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph becoming northwest 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 9am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 4. West wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
