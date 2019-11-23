Weather Story

Clear skies with patchy morning fog. Slightly warmer today and dry. Tonight will see very strong winds in the Cody Foothills. Next system moves in on Sunday night with snow and breezy wind

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thanksgiving

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.