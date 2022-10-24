Weather Story

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday

Scattered snow showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Isolated snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%..

Thursday

Scattered snow showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 48.