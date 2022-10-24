Weather Story
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday
Scattered snow showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%..
Thursday
Scattered snow showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 44.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
