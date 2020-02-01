Weather Story

Windy for many locations with high winds in portions of the Cody Foothills until noon, and in the Absaroka Mountains and from the Green Mountains through the lower elevations of Natrona County through tonight. A High Wind Warning is in effect for these areas.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night

Snow, mainly after 2am. Patchy blowing snow after 5am. Low around 13. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday

Snow. Patchy blowing snow. High near 19. Blustery, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 4. Blustery, with a northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16. Blustery, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Wednesday

Patchy blowing snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Thursday

Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.